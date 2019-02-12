Meeting Douglass

Frederick Douglass lived and worked in Rochester for 25 years, walking the streets, frequenting local businesses, and talking with neighbors. The fact of his presence will always be a part of Rochester, and now a set of life-sized statues will bring his physical representation to contemporary city streets.

The statues, and an accompanying “Discover Douglass” self-guided tour, are a project of “Re-Energizing the Legacy of Frederick Douglass,” a multi-organization initiative to commemorate Douglass’s life during the 200th anniversary of his chosen birthdate.

We took photos of all 13 ( yes, even the one that was vandalized in December – the statue at 42 Favor St. was moved to temporarily take its place while a new statue is created) for you to see, but don’t just take our word for it – go take the tour and visit each statue on your own. We’ve included a map as well to help you navigate your way through the tour.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.